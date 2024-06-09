NEW YORK -- New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto could be available for Sunday night's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker), manager Aaron Boone said. Soto is day-to-day with left forearm inflammation and has not played since exiting Thursday's game following a 56-minute rain delay.

"I think he's going to do his normal 'get ready for a game' routine," Boone said Sunday. "Hopefully that goes well and maybe he'll be an option for us maybe off the bench (Sunday), but we'll see how his routine goes."

Soto is not in Sunday's lineup and Boone said "the hope" is he can return to the starting lineup at some point during New York's upcoming series with the Royals in Kansas City. The Yankees and Royals open a four-game series Monday.

Tests on Friday revealed no structural damage in Soto's forearm or elbow, and he did not receive an injection. He is on medication to treat the inflammation and has not done any sort of baseball activity since Thursday.

The Yankees removed Soto from Thursday's game following a the rain delay because they did not want him to ramp back up and risk making the discomfort worse. Soto said he's been playing with the forearm issue for about a week, and that it did not happen on a specific play. He woke up one more with discomfort and has been managing it since.

The inflammation has not hurt Soto's performance. In his last nine games played he is 11 for 29 (.379) with two triples, three home runs, and more walks (10) than strikeouts (nine). Soto owns a .318/.424/.603 batting line with 17 home runs in his first season with the Yankees. He has been as good as ever and is a super early candidate for AL MVP.

Soto has been one of the most durable players in baseball in recent years. He played all 162 games last season and averaged 154 games in his last four 162-game seasons. Soto and Aaron Judge on pace to be one of the most valuable duo of teammates in baseball history. Needless to say, losing Soto for an extended stretch would have been a serious blow to the Yankees.

With Soto sidelined, the Yankees have slid Judge over to right field and installed two-time Gold Glover Trent Grisham in center. Grisham hit a home run Thursday but otherwise has not hit much in 2024. He will catch the ball though, and in theory the Yankees have enough offense to carry a glove-first center fielder at the bottom of the lineup for a few days.

New York enters Sunday's series opener with the Dodgers with the American League's best record (45-21) and run differential (plus-109). The Dodgers will go for the three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.