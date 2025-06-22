The Mets grabbed a much-needed win in Philadelphia Saturday night, 11-4, snapping their seven-game losing streak and again tying the Phillies atop the NL East.

Brandon Nimmo homered twice for the Mets while Francisco Lindor and Francisco Alvarez added home runs of their own, but the headline here on an individual basis belongs to Juan Soto. He went 4 for 5 and homered twice with the second one being an upper-tank beauty to provide the Mets with some breathing room.

Soto now has 16 homers and 39 RBI this season. He's hitting .256/.393/.484 on the season.

This was actually his third two-homer game in 2025 and that runs his tally to 26 in his career. This ties Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx for the most ever by a player before turning 27 years old, according to MLB.com. Soto turns 27 on Oct. 25, so he has the rest of the season to top Foxx.

Foxx finished his career with 534 career home runs and three MVPs, making the Hall of Fame in 1951.

The Mets and their fans are hoping Soto one day joins Foxx in the Hall of Fame. His foundation is plenty sturdy. He's already over 1,000 hits with 217 home runs.

More importantly for the Mets was breaking that losing streak and getting back into a tie with the Phillies for first place in the NL East. The rubber game of the series Sunday will determine who holds first place by a game with just over a half season to go. It's a matchup of southpaws as the Mets send David Peterson against Jesús Luzardo of the Phillies.