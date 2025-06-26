The New York Mets got back into the win column Wednesday night and Juan Soto made some history. Soto swatted two home runs during New York's 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves (box score), giving him 19 homers this season. The win was only the second in the last 12 games for the Mets, who sit a half-game behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

Wednesday's effort was Soto's 27th career multi-homer game, a new record for the most ever before a player's 27th birthday. Soto broke a tie with Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx. Here are Tuesday's dingers:

"That was pretty cool for me," Soto said after the game (via MLB.com), adding he was aware of the record.

Soto won't turn 27 until October, giving him plenty of time to add to his record. He has four multi-homer games this season, all since May 1, and those 27 multi-homer games are third most in baseball since Soto's debut in 2018. Only Aaron Judge (36) and Manny Machado (29) have more.

Following a sluggish start to the season -- sluggish by Soto standards, that is -- Soto has been on a rampage the last few weeks, hitting .333/.486/.771 with 11 home runs and more walks (24) than strikeouts (15) in his last 25 games. His season batting line is up to .256/.393/.505, plenty good enough to get him to the All-Star Game next month.

The Mets and Braves will wrap up their four-game series Thursday night at Citi Field. Griffin Canning and Grant Holmes are the scheduled starting pitchers. Soto is 0 for 1 in his career against Holmes.