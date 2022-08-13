Just 10 days ago, the Washington Nationals traded superstar right fielder Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in a deal that also sent Josh Bell to the Padres and Luke Voit to the Nationals.

Given that they play in different divisions, the Padres only visit the Nationals in D.C. for one series per year. In a fun coincidence, the Padres one trip to Nationals Park this season comes this weekend. The three-game series kicked off on Friday.

Soto prepared a video message for Nationals fans:

"Nationals fans, thank you. Thank you for everything, thank you for being there for me, cheering for me," Soto said. "Even when we weren't in the best moments as a team, you guys were there, every single day and I appreciate that. I love you all, even if I have another team's uniform, I'm gonna still love you guys. Thank you. You guys made me who I am today and I hope I see you guys soon."

Here is Soto heading to the plate for his first at-bat as an opposing player along with the ovation from the Nationals faithful.

Soto would foul out down the left-field there. In his second at-bat, he flew out to center. Through three innings, the game was scoreless.

The Padres got a run in the fourth and then Soto was at the center of a huge rally in the fifth. He followed a Jurickson Profar leadoff walk with a double. He would then be driven home by Manny Machado's double. The inning was going when Soto's spot in the lineup came up again. This time, he hit a line drive to left for an RBI single.

When the inning finally ended, it was 8-0 Padres. Soto was 2 for 4 with a double, run and a RBI.

The Padres have had a busy day. Just before the game started, news broke that star shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr. has been suspended for 80 games for a violation of the Joint Drug Agreement, specifically for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

The Padres came into Friday 63-51, sitting in the third and final NL wild card spot.