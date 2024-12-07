Juan Soto rumors: Latest news, free agency updates as star nears decision between Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, more

Juan Soto is the most coveted free agent of the 2024-25 offseason and one of the most alluring free agents ever. He is in line to sign one of the largest contracts Major League Baseball has ever seen, and he seemingly set to do it soon. The Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Dodgers are reportedly the five finalists for Soto's service, and the superstar slugger could very well agree to terms with one of those teams before MLB's Winter Meetings kick off in earnest on Monday in Dallas.

Soto is widely expected to get a deal that is worth more than $600 million, and he could challenge Shohei Ohtani for the largest contract in MLB history. Ohtani signed a heavily deferred 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers last winter.

Soto, 26, produced at an exceptionally high level in every season of his MLB career. That sustained excellence in tandem with his youth means Soto is very likely going to continue churning out MVP-caliber numbers for years to come. He's coming off a 2024 campaign for the New York Yankees -- who acquired him on Dec. 6, 2023 in a trade with the Padres -- in which he put up a 178 OPS+ with 41 home runs in 157 games and more walks than strikeouts.

Those lofty numbers aren't out of step with the rest of Soto's career. He's an on-base machine, and he has a rare blend of batted-ball authority and plate discipline. He's a generational talent in the truest sense of the term, and he's about to be paid like it. Any reading of the tea leaves lands on the Yankees and Mets as co-favorites.

To keep you up to speed on how the Soto negotiations progress through the final stages -- and maybe even bring us a plot twist or two -- we're here to provide you with every bit of credible scuttle and rumors that drop between now and the time Soto comes to terms with his team of choice. Follow along below.