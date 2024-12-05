The Blue Jays shocked some people when they came out as a top contender for Soto, but should it be that big of a surprise?
Juan Soto rumors: Latest news, live updates as MLB star nears free-agent decision between Yankees, Mets, more
Soto has reportedly begun narrowing down his suitors as the Winter Meetings approach
Superstar slugger Juan Soto is the most coveted free agent of the 2024-25 offseason and one of the most alluring free agents ever. That's because he's produced at an exceptionally high level in every season of his MLB career, and he's also still just 26 years of age. That sustained excellence in tandem with his youth means Soto is very likely going to continue churning out MVP-caliber numbers for years to come.
He's coming off a 2024 campaign for the New York Yankees in which he put up a 178 OPS+ with 41 home runs in 157 games and more walks than strikeouts. Those lofty numbers aren't out of step with the rest of Soto's career. He's an on-base machine, and he has a rare blend of batted-ball authority and plate discipline. He's a generational talent in the truest sense of the term, and he's about to be paid like it. Already, Soto reportedly has multiple offers in excess of $600 million, and it's not out of the question that he'll top Shohei Ohtani's record $700 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers -- likely without all the heavy deferrals.
At this juncture, Soto has had face-to-face meetings with all five of the leading contenders for his services: the incumbent Yankees, big-spending Steve Cohen and the New York Mets, Ohtani's Dodgers, the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. The expectation, then, is that one of those five teams will wind up securing Soto's services for the next decade-plus, and any reading of the tea leaves lands on the Yankees and Mets as co-favorites. By all accounts, he could make his decision any day now.
To keep you up to speed on how the Soto negotiations progress through the final stages -- and maybe even bring us a plot twist or two -- we're here to provide you with every bit of credible scuttle and rumors that drop between now and the time Soto comes to terms with his team of choice. You can find all of that just below.
CBS Sports will be keeping tabs of the latest rumors and news in the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes. Follow along below.
The Mets have the money, thanks to Steve Cohen. Can they lure Soto away from their crosstown rivals?
'Very close to decision time'
Juan Soto and Scott Boras might be the only ones who actually know the timeline for when the superstar slugger will sign his new contract, but many signs are pointing to it coming soon, before the Winter Meetings kick off in earnest on Monday next week. The latest on that front? MLB Network's Jon Morosi said Thursday he is hearing Soto is "very close" to reaching a decision.
And then we get to the teams. The Yankees had Soto for the entirety of the 2024 season after trading for him over the winter. Can they afford to let him go?
And conversely, here are the top 10 teams based on how Soto fits in. Do they have room in the lineup? Payroll? Are they actually contending?
Here's how we thought the odds would break down for the top contenders vying to land the generational talent.
Our own R.J. Anderson talked to MLB insiders about how much they think Soto's contract will earn him. Can he beat Shohei Ohtani's top-line number of $700 million?
It feels like a decade ago, but last month our CBS Sports MLB experts predicted where Soto will land.
Well, folks, here we are. Juan Soto is...probably going to sign soon? The most exciting free agency of the year sure seems like it's coming to a head, with multiple reports that he could announce his decision before the Winter Meetings get going next week in Dallas. While we wait and the Yankees wait and the Mets wait and the Dodgers and the Blue Jays and the Red Sox wait, let's dive into what we know so far.
