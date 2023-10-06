Earlier this week, the San Diego Padres announced that manager Bob Melvin will return for the 2024 season. Now, the biggest question facing the Padres is whether or not Melvin will have star outfielder Juan Soto at his disposal.

Soto, 24, will qualify for free agency after the 2024 campaign. Given that 1) the Padres have already made lucrative long-term commitments to other stars -- Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts included -- and 2) recent reports indicate that San Diego will look to cut payroll this winter, it stands to reason that a Soto extension might fall outside of their comfort zone. That, in turn, could precipitate an offseason trade that sends Soto elsewhere.

General manager A.J. Preller reiterated this week that the "first path" with Soto remains an extension. Preller, though, did concede slightly when he asked if a trade could be on the table. "We've never been a group that says no to anything. I wouldn't read into that. That's just kind of the way we operate," he said, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell.

The Padres' desire to lock in Soto to a long-term deal is nothing new. Back in August, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the Padres were "aggressively" trying to extend Soto, "just as they have all season." Those efforts have thus far failed to progress to the point of completion, though things can change quickly in negotiations if one side begins to feel a greater sense of urgency.

Soto has continued to be one of the most productive hitters in Major League Baseball since joining the Padres in a midseason trade during the 2022 campaign. Indeed, he's batted .265/.405/.488 (151 OPS+) with 41 home runs and 125 RBI in 214 games out west. Soto's combination of youth and track record should make him one of, if not the most desirable player on the market.

For now, Soto will head into his final winter of arbitration eligibility with a projected prize of $33 million, according to Matt Swartz's model.