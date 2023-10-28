If the San Diego Padres decide to shop All-Star outfielder Juan Soto this coming winter, then the Chicago Cubs figure to be involved in any such trade discussions, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports.

In 2023, Soto, who turned 25 on Wednesday, played in all 162 games and had a batting line of .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs and an MLB-leading 132 walks. An elite combination of power and plate discipline, Soto for his career owns a highly impressive OPS+ of 157 across parts of six major-league seasons. The three-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger is slated for free agency after the 2024 season.

Coming off a disappointing 2023 season, the Padres are rumored to be looking to cut payroll by a significant margin heading into 2024. That's especially the case given that this year they had the largest Opening Day payroll of any team not based in New York. Soto in his final year of salary arbitration may command a 2024 salary in excess of $30 million, which helps explain why the Padres may be looking to move one of the best hitters in baseball.

As for the Cubs, they're emerging from a rebuild period and a quite respectable 83-win season with vast resources at their disposal. While David Ross' club had a strong offensive attack in 2023, a hitter like Soto improves any offense. As for what it would take to pry Soto away from San Diego, that depends on how much, if any, cash the Padres kick in to defray his 2024 salary commitment. The higher the percentage of that salary Soto's new team pays, the less his new team will have to give back in terms of prospects and controllable young talent.

Previously, the New York Yankees have also been reported as potentially having interest in a Soto blockbuster.