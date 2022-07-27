With less than a week to go until Major League Baseball's Aug. 2 trade deadline, all eyes remain on Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto, who was made available recently after rejecting a 15-year, $440 million extension offer. Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo offered insight and commentary on the Soto situation on Wednesday morning, as part of a radio appearance on D.C.'s 106 The Fan.

"We're in conversations with several teams that have real interest in him," Rizzo said, according to station host Grant Paulsen. "We're going to have to get the deal that we want … that gets us an opportunity to become a championship organization faster than not trading him."

Soto, 23 years old, has two additional years of team control remaining after this season. He's emerged as one of the best hitters in baseball over the course of his career to date, accumulating a slash line of .291/.426/.539 (159 OPS+) with 118 home runs in 560 big-league games. His contributions have been worth an estimated 21 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball-Reference's calculations.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Rizzo also addressed the potential inclusion of left-hander Patrick Corbin, a possibility that other front offices have speculated on to CBS Sports.

"We're not going to dilute a return for any player by adding a bad contract," Rizzo said, again per Paulsen. "We want to get the most for every trade that we do."

That statement runs contrary to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat's reporting earlier Wednesday morning that stated talks between the Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals had ratcheted up. Per Jones, both Corbin and Cardinals rookie infielder Nolan Gorman are possible components of a trade.

Of course, general managers are not obligated to tell the truth on the radio, and Rizzo could always claim at a later date that, in his estimation, the return was not "diluted" with Corbin's inclusion.