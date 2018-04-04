Judge, Stanton and Sanchez homer in same game for first of what should be many times

The Yankees have the most powerful trio of hitters in all of baseball and on Wednesday, all three went yard within the first four innings of the game.

Giancarlo Stanton, fresh off a five-strikeout game which got him booed by Yankees fans in his Yankee Stadium debut, got things started in the first inning with a mammoth blast:

Statcast pegged that at 456 feet.

Gary Sanchez, who entered the game in a pretty bad slump and was without a homer on the season, followed suit in the third:

Aaron Judge, who also entered the game without a home run this season, finished the job in the fourth:

Obviously that's the first time that those three Yankees teammates all homered in the same game. Took all the way until the sixth game of the season.

Stanton now has 270 career home runs in 992 games and he led the majors with 59 last season. Judge has 57 homers in 188 career games after leading the AL with 52 last year. Sanchez has 54 in 183 career games. He hit 33 last year, but that came in just 122 games.

The sequencing won't always be there, but the sheer volume of home runs these three will hit when in the lineup together says there will be plenty of overlap. None of them will hit free agency any time soon, either, so we're bound to see a lot more days like we saw Wednesday.