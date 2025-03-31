Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball after failing a performance-enhancing drug test, the Braves announced Monday.

Profar, 32, appeared in each of the Braves first four games, going 3 for 15 with a walk and three strikeouts. His long free agency lasted until late January, when he signing a three-year pact worth $42 million with Atlanta following a breakout showing with the San Diego Padres. Indeed, Profar hit .280/.380/.459 (134 OPS+) with 24 home runs and 3.6 estimated Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

CBS Sports ranked Profar as the 25th best free agent available entering the winter. Here's what we wrote:

How much do you believe? You can run the numbers. You can watch the tape. You can consult with projection systems. You can chat with an oracle. Ultimately, player evaluation is a test of faith. No matter how you reached your conclusion, the whole thing reduces down to this: how much conviction do you hold in it? Are you willing to be wrong? If not, you're already lost. All of this is relevant to Profar, a fascinating study case. The former No. 1 prospect finally made good on that billing, notching his first star-caliber season at the plate at age 31. The underlying measures all pointed in the right direction: he hit the ball with greater authority; he walked more; he struck out less. If he were five years younger, he'd be in line for a handsome payday. He's not, though, so his marketplace reception hinges on how teams answer this capsule's first question.

The Braves added another outfielder to their collection earlier on Monday, acquiring Stuart Fairchild from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations. Fairchild, in possession of a career 88 OPS+, could see time in the outfield alongside Michael Harris II, Jarred Kelenic, Bryan De La Cruz, and Eli White. The Braves also have Ronald Acuña Jr. working his way back from injury and recent free-agent signing Alex Verdugo attempting to shake off the rust of a long winter.

The Braves entered Monday as one of the four winless teams left in MLB. They'll begin a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers this evening.