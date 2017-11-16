Justin Turner 8th, Cody Bellinger 9th in NL MVP voting

Jansen, Kershaw, Seager also received votes

LOS ANGELES — A pair of Dodgers finished in the top 10 of 2017 National League MVP voting, as announced by the Baseball Writers Association of America on Thursday afternoon, with Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger two of five Dodgers to receive MVP votes.

Marlins outfielder and hot stove titan Giancarlo Stanton won the award after hitting .281/.376/.631 with 59 home runs, the most hit by any major league player in 16 years.

Turner finished in eighth place with 43 points, including three seventh-place votes. Bellinger finished ninth, including a pair of sixth-place votes (from Giants beat writers Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic and Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle), the highest placement of any Dodger.

Turner was named on 19 of 30 ballots, with Bellinger named on 13 ballots. The MVP ballots in each league are 10 deep, with points awarded on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Kenley Jansen also received a sixth-place vote, from Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, and eight points in total to finish tied for 15th. Jansen’s other vote was an eighth-place tally by Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Clayton Kershaw and Corey Seager tied for 17th place with nine points each. Kershaw got a seventh-place vote from Tracy Ringolsby of MLB.com and a ninth-place vote from Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Seager received a pair of eighth-place votes, from Mark Bowman and Joe Frisaro, both of MLB.com.

Turner hit .322/.415/.530 with 21 home runs and 32 doubles in 130 games in 2017, setting career highs in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, walks (59) and Wins Above Replacement (5.7 Baseball-Reference, 5.5 FanGraphs). His previous best finish in MVP voting was ninth place, in 2016.

Bellinger, who unanimously won NL Rookie of the Year on Monday, finished the highest of any Dodgers rookie in MVP voting since Seager, who finished third in 2016. They are two of seven Dodgers rookies to finish in the top 10 in MVP voting, along with Jackie Robinson (fifth in 1947), Don Newcombe (eighth in 1949), Joe Black (third in 1952), Fernando Valeznuela (fifth in 1981) and Mike Piazza (ninth in 1993).

Seager hit .295/.375/.479 with 22 home runs and 33 doubles in his second full season, captured his second straight Silver Slugger Award for best offensive shortstop in the NL, and was a finalist for a Gold Glove at shortstop as well.

Kershaw was the runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award, with Jansen placing fifth.