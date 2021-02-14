Free agent third baseman Justin Turner has announced that he will be returning to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner shared the news in a tweet Saturday night. Coming into the offseason, we ranked Turner No. 7 among the top 60 free agents, and he was the highest ranked player left on the board with just a few weeks until spring training officially begins.

Turner, 36, has been a mainstay with the Dodgers since he signed with the club as a free agent in 2014. He fared well in the abbreviated 2020 season, slashing .307/.400/.460 with four home runs, nine doubles and 23 RBI in 175 plate appearances. He received interest from the Brewers, Mets and Blue Jays, among other teams this offseason.

Turner has seen his offensive production drop ever so slightly the last two years, and injuries limited him to 410 of 546 possible games from 2017-20, or 75 percent. However, he still figures to remain an asset with his bat and glove, at least in the near-term.

This is a developing story. CBS Sports will continue to provide updates.