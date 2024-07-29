turner-getty.png
Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners have acquired veteran batsman Justin Turner from the Toronto Blue Jays, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. According to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi, the Blue Jays will receive a Double-A outfielder RJ.Schreck in return for Turner. 

Turner, 39, this season is batting .254/.349/.371 (106 OPS+) with six home runs and 39 walks in 347 plate appearances. Although Turner has primarily been a DH and first baseman this season, he's not far removed from seeing regular time at third base and even occasionally manning second. The right-handed hitter remains quite productive in platoon-advantaged situations. For his career, Turner owns an OPS+ of 124 with a WAR of 37.1 across parts of 16 major-league seasons. 

For this season, he's owed the balance of the $13 million contract he signed with Toronto. He'll be eligible for free agency this coming offseason. 

On the other side, Schreck brings to the Jays organization a career slash line of .252/.379/.431 over parts of two minor-league seasons. He's a former ninth-rounder out of Vanderbilt who's spent most of his time in left field. 

The disappointing Jays are continuing a "soft" sell-off that's seeing them trade away walk-year veterans such as Turner and Danny Jansen. The Mariners, meantime, are trying to address a flagging offense, which has included adding Randy Arozarena earlier this week. Seattle is presently in a virtual tie with the Houston Astros at the top of the AL West standings. 