Justin Verlander and Kate Upton announce birth of baby daughter

We've got baby fever in the American League.

Less than a week after Red Sox outfielder and AL rival Mookie Betts became a father, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton announced the birth of their first child via Instagram on Saturday. Verlander and Upton are the proud parents of a baby girl, Genevieve Upton Verlander. Genevieve was born on Wednesday according to the caption on both of the heartwarming Instagram posts.

"Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my ❤️ the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018," Verlander captioned the photo.

Verlander and Upton got married last November, just days after Verlander helped the Astros to their first World Series championship. Verlander and the Astros got ousted from the postseason by the Red Sox in this year's ALCS, but the right-hander still has the chance to win some hardware. Verlander is one of three finalists for the 2018 AL Cy Young award.