Justin Verlander dinged with a million-dollar miscellaneous charge for being a 'Dodger Killer' at a Beverly Hills cafe
Verlander's server in Beverly Hills on Friday had a little fun
Astros ace Justin Verlander worked 12 innings in the 2017 World Series against the Dodgers. He struck out 14 while allowing five earned runs, which is a 3.75 ERA. He actually took the loss in Game 6. Still, his overall quality of work is what kept them in Game 2 and they wouldn't have won the World Series without him.
The latter is a jumping off point to get to our fun photo of the day. Verlander was "charged" an extra million bucks for breakfast in Beverly Hills Friday due to being a "Dodger Killer."
OK, that's a cool joke. Now ... $30 pancakes? A $42 salad with chicken and eggs? Holy smokes. Verlander is making $28 million this season and MLB per diem is $100.50, so no harm there.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Don't judge contracts early
Jayson Werth and Prince Fielder are prime examples of why we shouldn't judge long-term deals...
-
Darvish opens up about his rehab process
Darvish said he knew all along there was something more than just a triceps injury
-
Frazier wearing Godfather themed cleats
The Toddfather is going all in on Players' Weekend
-
Brewers unable to strike deal for Harvey
Harvey's waivers expired Friday afternoon
-
Rockies vs. Cardinals: Things to know
The Rockies and Cardinals are the two hottest teams in the NL and they'll meet this weekend...
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Aug. 24
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Friday