Justin Verlander waves to newborn daughter, wife from the dugout during Astros' ALDS Game 1 win
It was a heartfelt moment for Verlander and his family
The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five American League Division Series on Friday with their 6-2 win over the Rays at Minute Maid Park. Starter Justin Verlander was brilliant for Houston, tossing seven one-hit innings while striking out eight and issuing three walks.
After Verlander's outing, the right-hander shared a heartfelt moment with his wife, Kate Upton, and 11-month-old daughter, Genevieve from the dugout. It was especially adorable considering Verlander's daughter even returned the wave (sort-of) from their seats. It's crazy that one of her first life experiences will be witnessing her dad absolutely dominate in the MLB playoffs.
In Verlander's post game interview, he told Jon Morosi that the moment was "pretty awesome."
"She's just learning to wave so Kate had to grab her hand to do it for me. Just a special, special moment in my life and hopefully we can get a few more and celebrate with her."
Verlander finished a spectacular 2019 season which included the 36-year-old reaching the 3,000-strikeout mark as well as throwing the third no-hitter of his career. He finished as runner-up for the AL Cy Young award last season, but he appears poised to take home the hardware this season. It would be the second Cy Young of his career. But more importantly, Verlander and the Astros are the favorites to win this year's World Series after he led Houston to their first championship in franchise history after joining the team in 2017.
