On Thursday, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and Kansas City T-Bones agreed to a partnership to rename the independent-league team the "Monarchs." The name honors the former Negro Leagues team that last played in 1965.

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, expressed excitement for the change, noting the importance of remembering history.

Here's what Kendrick told KCTV5:

"This exciting partnership celebrates Kansas City's rich baseball heritage and becomes an important extension of the work we're doing to educate the public about the history of the Negro Leagues. We are thrilled that the proud legacy of the great Kansas City Monarchs will take the field again and look forward to sharing our story through a myriad of opportunities made possible through this historic alliance."

The Monarchs were the oldest Negro Leagues team, founded in 1920. They also were responsible for more major-league players than any other Negro Leagues franchise. Now, 56 years after they last made an on-field appearance, the Monarchs will be represented again in K.C.

The T-Bones conducted a long search for a new name, before landing on "Monarchs."

The team will remain a Major League-affiliated independent league club as part of the American Association of Professional Baseball. They will play in the former T-Bones stadium.