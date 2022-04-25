The latest MLB team to unveil their Nike City Connect uniforms is the Kansas City Royals. On Monday, KC revealed the jerseys, which they describe as "symbolic" of the city and "rooted in [their] history." These jerseys will be worn for the first time on April 30.

Kansas City, the "City of Fountains," is home to iconic water structures and the jerseys make a point to highlight them. The jersey is "designed with the same spirit of splash and boldness," while also paying tribute to the city's art deco style.

The jerseys have powder blue and white bands around the sleeve, reminiscent of the jerseys the franchise wore in the 1970s and 1980s.

Here is a look at the uniforms:

Players seem to approve of the new uniforms.

The jerseys are available to purchase on the Nike App, Nike's website, MLB's Flagship Store and select retail locations as of Monday.

This season, seven new teams will have Nike City Connect jerseys: the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.

The Nike City Connect Series aims to celebrate "the unique personality, traditions and values that unite the fans of every club." It looks to bring new fans to the game and push the limit of what an MLB uniform can look like.