Kate Upton, Amy Cole recreate their husbands' Sports Illustrated cover at ALDS Game 5

Kate Upon and Amy Cole had some fun watching the Houston Astros take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the ALDS. Not only did hey get to watch the team each of their husbands play on advance to the ALCS, but they also got to recreate Justin Verlander's and Gerrit Cole's recent Sports Illustrated cover photo.

Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole graced the cover of SI this month with the magazine commenting on "How Houston built the Scariest Postseason Rotation Ever." Their wives found inspiration in the pose used in the photoshoot and decided to take shot at it.

They even managed to sneak in some last name puns in the caption on social media, saying, "It's a a Ver-y Cole world Upton here."

Put them in coach, they look ready.

They perfectly recreated the look of the cover, down to the glare and the hand placement. All they needed were some baseball hats and gloves to really make the look complete. Maybe in the next series. The two may be good luck for their beaus. The Astros went on to eliminate the Rays on Thursday, in a 6-1 home victory at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will face the New York Yankees in the ALCS on Saturday to start the best of 7 series. New York swept the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS to advance.