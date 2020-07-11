Watch Now: How The Reality Of A Short Summer Camp Impacts Teams ( 1:52 )

While the start of the 2020 MLB season is on the horizon, a good bit of the baseball world's attention remains on the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). That's true for daily Fantasy baseball players as well, and there's more action set for Sunday morning with five games getting underway at 4 a.m. ET. FanDuel is running a $10K Sunday KBO Squeeze, while DraftKings is hosting a $20K Relay Throw for this slate.



Mel Rojas Jr., Jose Fernandez, Sung Bum Na and Jae Gyun Hwang are among the most expensive players in the KBO DFS player pool for Sunday. But should they be part of your KBO DFS strategy, or are there better values on the board? Before locking in any KBO DFS lineups for Sunday, be sure to see the top KBO DFS picks, projections and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

McClure's top KBO DFS picks for July 12

One of McClure's top KBO DFS picks for Sunday morning is NC Dinos second baseman Min Woo Park. The veteran infielder isn't a big supplier of power since he's never hit more than five home runs in his eight-year KBO career.

But he's a solid contact hitter who enters play on Sunday with a .314 batting average as he's piled up 59 hits in 51 games this season. He brings value as a runner as well with six stolen bases. He has nine total hits over the last six games, and McClure likes his value as the Dinos face LG Twins starter Yun Sik Kim, who has a sky-high 7.24 ERA on the season.

His KBO DFS strategy also includes rostering Kiwoom Heroes shortstop Ha Seong Kim, who is hitting .287 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs on the season. He got the series with Kia off to a hot start by hitting a home run and driving in four runs, and McClure says he's a must-roster again for Sunday's slate.

How to set your KBO DFS lineups for July 12

