KBO highlights: Bat flips, monster homers and socially distant first pitch among best from Opening Day
The Korea Baseball Organization started its 2020 season on Tuesday
While we wait on Major League Baseball to set a return date for the 2020 season at some point, we're left looking elsewhere for meaningful baseball. The Korea Baseball Organization (henceforth "KBO") started things up Tuesday, in the wee morning hours on the east coast.
KBO is the second professional league now playing regular season games in 2020, joining Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League. So that means more baseball highlights for fans starved of them. Let's take a look at some of the best from KBO Opening Day.
Things started off weirdly, with a "socially distant" first pitch.
And they were off!
Before diving in, there's something about KBO those who aren't familiar should know: They don't just do "bat flips" on home runs. They basically toss the bat. They throw it. Some twirl around. Some spike it. Many do one of these things almost immediately after contact.
Here's a great example from opening night:
Remember Dixon Machado? He spent parts of four seasons with the Tigers and last year with the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A). He got into one in his first career KBO game.
It wasn't just players who made highlights. We also saw the delayed lawnmower-starter ring up from a home plate umpire...
Hey, it's been a while since we've seen a good curve, right?
And MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, eat your heart out. The game between the Hanwha Eagles and SK Wyverns lasted just two hours and six minutes. Via Jeeho Yoo, that was an opening day record for the fastest game, thanks in large part to a two-hitter from Warwick Saupold.
Of course, not everything went smoothly. There was a rain delay between the NC Dinos and Samsung Lions. There was also a smoke delay due to a fire near a stadium.
Overall, it's still pretty weird to see games being played with zero people in attendance, but that's all we can have right now. We'll take what we can get during these unprecedented times.
And if you're planning to follow the KBO this season, pick your favorite team with the help of our rooting guide.
