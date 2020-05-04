KBO: How to watch, live stream, TV channel, game times, odds, schedule for 2020 Opening Day

We have reached the month of May and are still without Major League Baseball. With the United States trying to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 2020 MLB season remains on hold. Fans itching for baseball action, though, are in luck because the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) is starting its season on Tuesday.

The KBO is the second professional league to begin its 2020 regular season. Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) kicked off action in April. The KBO season, like the CPBL, was delayed due to the coronavirus, but the 10-team league still hopes to play a full, 144-game season in 2020. We have a full primer on the KBO season here.

There's more good news for American baseball fans: ESPN will be broadcasting one KBO game per day (six games per week since KBO doesn't play on Mondays) throughout the season. The games will be aired live in the early morning hours on the east coast.

"The KBO League is one of the greatest baseball leagues with world-class players and many exciting initiatives," KBO commissioner Un-Chan Chung said in a statement. "During this unprecedented and difficult time, I hope the KBO League can bring consolation to the communities and provide guidelines to the world of sports. I am pleased that the KBO League can be introduced globally and hope this can be an opportunity for the development of our league and the sport."

Here's everything to know about how to watch KBO games this week, and the league's full schedule for Opening Day. Odds are also listed from William Hill Sportsbook.

KBO Opening Day info

Time: All five games will start at 1 a.m. ET on Tuesday (10 p.m. PT on Monday night)

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

KBO Opening Day schedule, scores

NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions

Time: 1 a.m. ET

Odds: Dinos -145 | Lions +115 | O/U: 8.5

TV: ESPN

Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins

Time: 1 a.m. ET

Odds: Bears -145 | Twins +115 | O/U: 8.5

Lotte Giants vs. KT Wiz

Time: 1 a.m. ET

Odds: Giants +115 | Wiz -145 | O/U: 9.5

Hanwha Eagles vs. SK Wyverns

Time: 1 a.m. ET

Odds: Eagles +110 | Wyverns -140 | O/U: 8.5

Kiwoom Heroes vs. Kia Tigers

Time: 1 a.m. ET

Odds: Heroes -140 | Tigers +110 | O/U: 8.5

KBO week 1 TV schedule

Tuesday, May 5 (Opening Day)

Game: NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions

Time: 1 a.m. ET

Wednesday, May 6

Game: Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins

Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, May 7

Game: NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions

Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

Friday, May 8

Game: Kia Tigers vs. Samsung Lions

Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 9

Game: LG Twins vs. NC Dinos

Time: 4 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 10

Game: LG Twins vs. NC Dinos

Time: 1 a.m. ET