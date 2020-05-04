KBO: How to watch, live stream, TV channel, game times, odds, schedule for 2020 Opening Day
The KBO will become the second pro baseball league to launch its 2020 regular season
We have reached the month of May and are still without Major League Baseball. With the United States trying to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 2020 MLB season remains on hold. Fans itching for baseball action, though, are in luck because the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) is starting its season on Tuesday.
The KBO is the second professional league to begin its 2020 regular season. Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) kicked off action in April. The KBO season, like the CPBL, was delayed due to the coronavirus, but the 10-team league still hopes to play a full, 144-game season in 2020. We have a full primer on the KBO season here.
There's more good news for American baseball fans: ESPN will be broadcasting one KBO game per day (six games per week since KBO doesn't play on Mondays) throughout the season. The games will be aired live in the early morning hours on the east coast.
"The KBO League is one of the greatest baseball leagues with world-class players and many exciting initiatives," KBO commissioner Un-Chan Chung said in a statement. "During this unprecedented and difficult time, I hope the KBO League can bring consolation to the communities and provide guidelines to the world of sports. I am pleased that the KBO League can be introduced globally and hope this can be an opportunity for the development of our league and the sport."
Here's everything to know about how to watch KBO games this week, and the league's full schedule for Opening Day. Odds are also listed from William Hill Sportsbook.
KBO Opening Day info
- Time: All five games will start at 1 a.m. ET on Tuesday (10 p.m. PT on Monday night)
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN
KBO Opening Day schedule, scores
NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions
Time: 1 a.m. ET
Odds: Dinos -145 | Lions +115 | O/U: 8.5
TV: ESPN
Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins
Time: 1 a.m. ET
Odds: Bears -145 | Twins +115 | O/U: 8.5
Lotte Giants vs. KT Wiz
Time: 1 a.m. ET
Odds: Giants +115 | Wiz -145 | O/U: 9.5
Hanwha Eagles vs. SK Wyverns
Time: 1 a.m. ET
Odds: Eagles +110 | Wyverns -140 | O/U: 8.5
Kiwoom Heroes vs. Kia Tigers
Time: 1 a.m. ET
Odds: Heroes -140 | Tigers +110 | O/U: 8.5
KBO week 1 TV schedule
Tuesday, May 5 (Opening Day)
Game: NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions
Time: 1 a.m. ET
Wednesday, May 6
Game: Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins
Time: 5:30 a.m. ET
Thursday, May 7
Game: NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions
Time: 5:30 a.m. ET
Friday, May 8
Game: Kia Tigers vs. Samsung Lions
Time: 5:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, May 9
Game: LG Twins vs. NC Dinos
Time: 4 a.m. ET
Sunday, May 10
Game: LG Twins vs. NC Dinos
Time: 1 a.m. ET
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Everything to know about the KBO
The Korea Baseball Organization is kicking off its season this week
-
Bivens heard of deaths on Facebook
Bivens' wife, son, and mother-in-law were killed last August
-
Ranking every franchise's all-time team
We made an all-time team for every MLB franchise -- now let's rank them
-
How COVID-19 is impacting Little League
Some type of season could happen, but there won't be a 2020 Little League World Series
-
Rose accused of using corked bats
Rose played for the Expos in 1984
-
10 players to know from KBO, CPBL
Here are 10 of the world's best baseball players currently in action
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday