After playing to a 6-6 tie through 12 innings on Saturday, the NC Dinos now have a 5.5-game lead at the top of the KBO standings over the Kiwoom Heroes. The Dinos will finish their series against the LG Twins on Sunday, while the Heroes will battle the Kia Tigers in the finale of their three-game set as well. NC is a massive -250 favorite in the latest KBO odds with 8-0 Chang Mo Koo on the mound, while the Heroes are -135 favorites with Hyun Hee Han scheduled to start.

Second through eighth in the KBO standings are separated by just 6.5 games in the 10-team league, so the battle for the five spots in the KBO playoffs is expected to be fierce down the stretch. And finding KBO money lines that are worth including in your KBO bets will be a serious challenge. Before locking in any KBO picks for Sunday's games, be sure to see the Korean baseball best bets from SportsLine data engineer Mike McClure.

Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Baseball Player, McClure has won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports. And in 2016, McClure launched the wOBA Projection Model for MLB picks, which has returned $2,300 to $100 bettors.

Top Korean Baseball predictions for July 12

One of McClure's top KBO picks for Sunday: He's backing the Doosan Bears (-170) to defeat the Lotte Giants in the series finale. The Bears have the second best offense in the KBO and former Angels infielder Jose Miguel Fernandez leads the league with 88 hits already this season.

The defending KBO Series champions also have Jae Hwan Kim and Joo Hwan Choi producing tremendously, and starting pitcher Young Ha Lee gave up three runs over 7 2/3 innings in his last start against Lotte on May 30. Meanwhile, Lotte starter Won Sam Jang gave up 10 hits and five earned runs over three innings in his last outing against Doosan on May 12.

"This is mostly a bet against Won Sam Jang who has really struggled for the Giants," McClure told SportsLine. "Typically I prefer the Bears against a right-handed pitcher, but in this particular case, I'm comfortable giving up the platoon advantage with the heart of the order."

Sunday's Korea Baseball schedule, odds

(all times Eastern)

NC Dinos at LG Twins (+200), 4:00 p.m.

Kiwoom Heroes at Kia Tigers (+105), 4:00 p.m.

SK Wyverns at Hanwha Eagles (+115), 4:00 p.m.

Samsung Lions at KT Wiz (-105), 4:00 p.m.

Doosan Bears at Lotte Giants (+140), 4:00 p.m.