The league-leading NC Dinos appear to be back on track after hitting a rough patch. NC has built its lead back up to six games by going 7-2-1 over its last 10 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) contests following a stretch during which it posted an 8-9 record. The Dinos attempt to extend their unbeaten streak to four games when they visit the slumping Kiwoom Heroes for one of five KBO series openers that begin at 5:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The latest KBO odds from William Hill have the Heroes, who have lost three straight, as -135 (risk $135 to return $100) favorites against the Dinos, the Doosan Bears at -180 against the Wyverns, the Lotte Giants at -160 against the Twins, the KT Wiz at -200 against the Hanwha Eagles and the Samsung Lions at -150 against the Kia Tigers. Before locking in any KBO picks for Tuesday's games, be sure to see the Korean baseball best bets from SportsLine data engineer Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports. And in 2016, McClure launched the wOBA Projection Model for MLB picks, which has returned $2,300 to $100 bettors.

Top Korean Baseball predictions for July 14

One of McClure's top KBO picks for Tuesday: He's backing the Tigers (+120) to defeat the Lions for their fifth consecutive victory.

Kia salvaged the finale of their series against KT before making a statement by sweeping its three-game set against Kiwoom, which is tied for second in the KBO standings. The Tigers, who are in fourth place -- eight games behind NC, have posted three of the wins during their current run by at least five runs.

Kia has taken control early in its last two triumphs, scoring four runs in the first inning each time, and rolled to a 13-3 victory over the Heroes on Monday as Kim Min-sik and Na Ji-wan combined to go 5-for-10 with nine RBIs.

"The better team is the underdog in this matchup thanks to righty David Buchanan taking the mound for Samsung," McClure told SportsLine.

Tuesday's Korea Baseball schedule, odds

(all times Eastern)

Hanwha Eagles at KT Wiz (-200), 5:30 a.m.

Kia Tigers at Samsung Lions (-150), 5:30 a.m.

LG Twins at Lotte Giants (-160), 5:30 a.m.

NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes (-135), 5:30 a.m.

SK Wyverns at Doosan Bears (-180), 5:30 a.m.