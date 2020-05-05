KBO odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 6: This three-way parlay pays nearly 5-1

While the coronavirus pandemic managed to push back the start date of the 2020 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season, neither rain nor fire could halt the league's rescheduled Opening Day. Showers delayed the start of the game between the NC Dinos and Samsung Lions, while the Kiwoom Heroes and Kia Tigers began late thanks to heavy smoke from a fire near the stadium. South Korea's top professional baseball league, which is operating without fans in attendance, hopes for smoother proceedings in its five games beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The latest KBO odds from William Hill list the NC Dinos as -135 favorites (risk $135 to return $100) against the Samsung Lions, the SK Wyverns at -170 against the Hanwha Eagles, the KT Wiz at -170 against the Lotte Giants, the Kiwoom Heroes at -175 against the Kia Tigers and the Doosan Bears at -160 against the LG Twins. Before locking in any KBO picks for Wednesday's games, be sure to see the Korean baseball best bets from SportsLine data engineer Mike McClure.

Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Baseball Player, McClure has won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports. And in 2016, McClure launched the wOBA Projection Model for MLB picks, which has returned $2,300 to $100 bettors. If anybody knows how to spot value in baseball lines, it's him.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Korean Baseball Organization and has locked in three strong picks for Wednesday. Parlaying his three selections would pay out almost 5-1. You can only see them here.

Top KBO predictions for May 6

One of McClure's top KBO picks for Wednesday: He's backing the SK Wyverns (-170) to bounce back against the Hanwha Eagles. Ha Ju-suk drove in two runs, Song Kwang-min went 3-for-4 and scored twice, and Warwick Saupold threw a two-hitter en route to a 3-0 victory by the Eagles on Opening Day.

"We got crazy CLV with the SK Wyverns on Opening Day, as they closed over 100 points higher as favorites than when we locked them in, but they lost to the Eagles," McClure told SportsLine. "I'm going back to the well tonight since we're certainly not projecting another shutout against Joon-seop Im. Look for a much better game from Jeong Choi and Jamie Romak."

How to make KBO picks for May 6

McClure has found value on two other picks, including one money line he says is way off. You should see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you making any Korean Baseball picks.

So which 2020 KPO picks should you make on Wednesday for a chance at a payout of almost 5-1? And which money line does McClure believe is way off? See Wednesday KBO schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Wednesday's KBO best bets, all from the SportsLine data engineer who has crushed his baseball picks, and find out.

Wednesday KBO odds, schedule (all times Eastern)

NC Dinos at Samsung Lions (+105), 5:30 a.m.

Doosan Bears at LG Twins (+130), 5:30 a.m.

Lotte Giants at KT Wiz (-170), 5:30 a.m.

Hanwha Eagles at SK Wyverns (-170), 5:30 a.m.

Kiwoom Heroes at Kia Tigers (+150), 5:30 a.m.