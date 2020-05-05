KBO scores, schedule, how to watch, live stream, TV channel, game times as baseball starts in Korea

We have reached the month of May and remain without Major League Baseball. With the United States attempting to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the 2020 MLB season is still on hold. However, fans itching for live baseball action are in luck because the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) started its season Tuesday. The 10-team KBO is set for a full slate of games Tuesday-Sunday each week, and some will be available on TV in the United States.

The KBO is the second professional league to begin its 2020 regular season. Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) kicked off action in April. The KBO season, like the CPBL, was delayed due to the coronavirus, but the league still hopes to play a full, 144-game season in 2020. We have a full primer on the KBO season here.

There's more good news for American baseball fans: ESPN will be broadcasting one KBO game per day (six games per week since KBO doesn't play on Mondays) throughout the season. The games will be aired live in the early morning hours on the east coast.

"The KBO League is one of the greatest baseball leagues with world-class players and many exciting initiatives," KBO commissioner Un-Chan Chung said in a statement. "During this unprecedented and difficult time, I hope the KBO League can bring consolation to the communities and provide guidelines to the world of sports. I am pleased that the KBO League can be introduced globally and hope this can be an opportunity for the development of our league and the sport."

Here's everything to know about how to watch KBO games this week, and the league's full schedule for Opening Day. Odds are also listed from William Hill Sportsbook.

KBO live stream, TV info

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN; KBO Twitch channel

KBO schedule

(All times eastern)

Wednesday, May 6

NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions, 5:30 a.m.

Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins, 5:30 a.m., ESPN

Lotte Giants vs. KT Wiz, 5:30 a.m.

Hanwha Eagles vs. SK Wyverns, 5:30 a.m.

Kiwoom Heroes vs. Kia Tigers, 5:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 7

NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions, 5:30 a.m., ESPN

Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins, 5:30 a.m.

Lotte Giants vs. KT Wiz, 5:30 a.m.

Hanwha Eagles vs. SK Wyverns, 5:30 a.m.

Kiwoom Heroes vs. Kia Tigers, 5:30 a.m.

Friday, May 8

Kia Tigers vs. Samsung Lions, 5:30 a.m., ESPN

SK Wyverns vs. Lotte Giants, 5:30 a.m.

LG Twins vs. NC Dinos, 5:30 a.m.

Hanwha Eagles vs. Kiwoom Heroes, 5:30 a.m.

KT Wiz vs. Doosan Bears, 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 9

Kia Tigers vs. Samsung Lions, 4 a.m.

SK Wyverns vs. Lotte Giants, 4 a.m.

LG Twins vs. NC Dinos, 4 a.m., ESPN

Hanwha Eagles vs. Kiwoom Heroes, 4 a.m.

KT Wiz vs. Doosan Bears, 4 a.m.

Sunday, May 10

Kia Tigers vs. Samsung Lions, 1 a.m.

SK Wyverns vs. Lotte Giants, 1 a.m.

LG Twins vs. NC Dinos, 1 a.m., ESPN

Hanwha Eagles vs. Kiwoom Heroes, 1 a.m.

KT Wiz vs. Doosan Bears, 1 a.m.

KBO scores

Tuesday, May 5

NC Dinos 4, Samsung Lions 0

Hanwha Eagles 3, SK Wyverns 0

Lotte Giants 7, KT Wiz 2

Kiwoom Heroes 11, Kia Tigers 2

LG Twins 8, Doosan Bears 2