KBO scores, schedule, odds, how to watch, live stream, TV channel, game times as baseball starts in Korea
The 10-league KBO has another five games on its Wednesday slate
Fans itching for live baseball action are in luck because the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) started its season Tuesday. The 10-team KBO is set for a full slate of games Tuesday-Sunday each week, and some will be available on TV in the United States. The KBO is the second professional league to begin its 2020 regular season.
Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) kicked off action in April. The KBO season, like the CPBL, was delayed due to the coronavirus, but the league still hopes to play a full, 144-game season in 2020. We have a full primer on the KBO season here.
There's more good news for American baseball fans: ESPN will be broadcasting one KBO game per day (six games per week since KBO doesn't play on Mondays) throughout the season. The games will be aired live in the early morning hours on the east coast.
"The KBO League is one of the greatest baseball leagues with world-class players and many exciting initiatives," KBO commissioner Un-Chan Chung said in a statement. "During this unprecedented and difficult time, I hope the KBO League can bring consolation to the communities and provide guidelines to the world of sports. I am pleased that the KBO League can be introduced globally and hope this can be an opportunity for the development of our league and the sport."
Here's everything to know about how to watch KBO games this week, and the league's full schedule for Opening Day. Odds are also listed from William Hill Sportsbook.
KBO live stream, TV info
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN; KBO Twitch channel
KBO schedule, odds
(All times eastern)
Wednesday, May 6
NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions, 5:30 a.m.
Odds: Dinos -160 | Lions +130 | O/U: 9
Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins, 5:30 a.m., ESPN
Odds: Bears -160 | Twins +130 | O/U: 9.5
Lotte Giants vs. KT Wiz, 5:30 a.m.
Odds: Wiz -170 | Giants +140 | O/U: 9.5
Hanwha Eagles vs. SK Wyverns, 5:30 a.m.
Wyverns -170 | Eagles +140 | O/U: 9.5
Kiwoom Heroes vs. Kia Tigers, 5:30 a.m.
Heroes -175 | Tigers +150 | O/U: 9
Thursday, May 7
NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions, 5:30 a.m., ESPN
Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins, 5:30 a.m.
Lotte Giants vs. KT Wiz, 5:30 a.m.
Hanwha Eagles vs. SK Wyverns, 5:30 a.m.
Kiwoom Heroes vs. Kia Tigers, 5:30 a.m.
Friday, May 8
Kia Tigers vs. Samsung Lions, 5:30 a.m., ESPN
SK Wyverns vs. Lotte Giants, 5:30 a.m.
LG Twins vs. NC Dinos, 5:30 a.m.
Hanwha Eagles vs. Kiwoom Heroes, 5:30 a.m.
KT Wiz vs. Doosan Bears, 5:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 9
Kia Tigers vs. Samsung Lions, 4 a.m.
SK Wyverns vs. Lotte Giants, 4 a.m.
LG Twins vs. NC Dinos, 4 a.m., ESPN
Hanwha Eagles vs. Kiwoom Heroes, 4 a.m.
KT Wiz vs. Doosan Bears, 4 a.m.
Sunday, May 10
Kia Tigers vs. Samsung Lions, 1 a.m.
SK Wyverns vs. Lotte Giants, 1 a.m.
LG Twins vs. NC Dinos, 1 a.m., ESPN
Hanwha Eagles vs. Kiwoom Heroes, 1 a.m.
KT Wiz vs. Doosan Bears, 1 a.m.
KBO scores
Tuesday, May 5
NC Dinos 4, Samsung Lions 0
Hanwha Eagles 3, SK Wyverns 0
Lotte Giants 7, KT Wiz 2
Kiwoom Heroes 11, Kia Tigers 2
LG Twins 8, Doosan Bears 2
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Your guide to picking a KBO team
Only one of them has dinosaur mascots
-
Everything to know about the KBO
The Korea Baseball Organization kicked off its 2020 season on Tuesday
-
KBO odds, picks, top parlay for May 6
SportsLine's top experts have released their best Korean Baseball Organization parlays.
-
Former Cubs GM Saltwell dies at 96
Saltwell served briefly as Cubs GM during the 1970s
-
WATCH: KBO Opening Day highlights
The Korea Baseball Organization started its 2020 season on Tuesday
-
Ranking every franchise's all-time team
We made an all-time team for every MLB franchise -- now let's rank them
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday