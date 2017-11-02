Keith Hernandez apologizes for homophobic joke on World Series telecast
He appeared to say, 'I'm not from San Francisco, bro!' when David Ortiz pretended to lick him
After his comments on the nationally televised World Series pregame show elicited online backlash, Keith Hernandez has apologized for a homophobic joke, saying he "made a poor attempt at humor."
Appearing on air before Wednesday night's Game 7 of the World Series, the former All-Star and veteran SNY broadcaster was talking about the Los Angeles Dodgers when fellow analyst David Ortiz poked fun at L.A. outfielder Yasiel Puig's reputation for licking the bat during his plate appearances. Upon Ortiz leaning toward Hernandez and pretending he might lick his colleague on set, Hernandez was seen laughing, backing away from and putting a hand up to Ortiz before saying, "I'm not from San Francisco, bro!"
Feedback on social media included some wondering whether Hernandez actually said, "I'm from San Francisco, bro!" especially since the former Cardinals first baseman is from San Francisco. But plenty of others, including Yahoo Sports, immediately slammed the broadcaster for derogatorily referencing the city's noted gay community.
Hernandez has since released the following statement on the matter, as reported by the New York Daily News:
"I made a poor attempt at humor and never intended for it to be taken the wrong way," Hernandez said. "I am from San Francisco and as baseball fans know, the Dodgers/Giants rivalry runs deep. I did not grow up a Dodger fan and when it came down to Giants vs. Dodgers, I rooted for the Giants. I apologize if any offense was taken."
-
Tigers congratulate Verlander after WS
Verlander's old team sent a classy note to their former ace after the Astros won it all
-
Puig's home burglarized during Game 7
Game 7 was not the only thing going wrong for Puig on Wednesday
-
Justin Upton re-signs with Angels
Upton, 30, would have been one of the top available free-agent hitters
-
WWE unveils championship belt for Astros
Clever marketing
-
Espada joins Astros as bench coach
Joe Espada is now the Astros bench coach, a day after they won the World Series
-
Q&A about Correa's World Series proposal
You have questions about Correa's proposal, we have answers
Add a Comment