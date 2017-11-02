Keith Hernandez apologizes for homophobic joke on World Series telecast

After his comments on the nationally televised World Series pregame show elicited online backlash, Keith Hernandez has apologized for a homophobic joke, saying he "made a poor attempt at humor."

Appearing on air before Wednesday night's Game 7 of the World Series, the former All-Star and veteran SNY broadcaster was talking about the Los Angeles Dodgers when fellow analyst David Ortiz poked fun at L.A. outfielder Yasiel Puig's reputation for licking the bat during his plate appearances. Upon Ortiz leaning toward Hernandez and pretending he might lick his colleague on set, Hernandez was seen laughing, backing away from and putting a hand up to Ortiz before saying, "I'm not from San Francisco, bro!"

Keith Hernandez: I'm not from San Francisco, bro!! pic.twitter.com/0dM5Om5syA — Camille (@Love_My_Astros) November 1, 2017

Feedback on social media included some wondering whether Hernandez actually said, "I'm from San Francisco, bro!" especially since the former Cardinals first baseman is from San Francisco. But plenty of others, including Yahoo Sports, immediately slammed the broadcaster for derogatorily referencing the city's noted gay community.

Hernandez has since released the following statement on the matter, as reported by the New York Daily News: