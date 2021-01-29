Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. has joined MLB as a special adviser to commissioner Rob Manfred, the league announced on Friday.

Griffey will serve as a consultant on multiple matters, most especially youth baseball development and promoting diversity at the lower levels of the game, the league announced. As well, Griffey also will serve as a league ambassador at youth baseball initiatives and at signature events such as the All-Star Game and the postseason.

"We are thrilled that Ken will represent Major League Baseball on some of our sport's most important stages, alongside our current and future stars," Manfred said in a statement released by the league. "We welcome the perspective and insights that Ken gained as an historic player, as a parent, and as someone who has spent his life in and around our great game."

In that same statement, Griffey said: "I am humbled to be asked to work with Major League Baseball in this role. It will be an honor to represent the best sport in the world and to promote our game among today's youth."

Griffey spent 22 seasons in the majors, most with the Seattle Mariners. Over that span, he hit 630 home runs, made the All-Star team 13 times, won an AL MVP award, and claimed 10 Gold Gloves as a center fielder, along with seven Silver Sluggers. In addition to his legendary numbers, Griffey stood out as one of the most engaging and exuberant personalities in the game, and he remains a highly popular figure. He was voted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2016, being named on 99.3 percent of ballots -- a record at the time and still one of the highest figures ever.

Since 2016, Griffey has served as a youth ambassador for both MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association.