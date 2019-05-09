Kenley Jansen would be fine with Craig Kimbrel joining the Dodgers -- just not as their closer
The Dodgers bullpen has had mixed results this season
The Dodgers (25-14) may be off to a strong start this season, but the team needs help in the bullpen. The offseason acquisition of Joe Kelly hasn't gone too great for L.A. so far this season, and the team's closer Kenley Jansen is allowing more runs than he used to. For a closer look at the back end's struggles, here's Matt Snyder with more.
But there is an available solution for the Dodgers bullpen, and that's free agent closer Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel, who remains unsigned, has pitched nine seasons and has collected 333 career saves to go along with a 1.91 ERA. After June 2 (MLB Draft), teams will no longer have to forfeit a draft pick to sign him.
Jansen, the Dodgers established closer, said he wouldn't mind Kimbrel as a teammate.
"Why not?" Jansen told Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday. "We want to win a championship, right?"
But Jansen also made it clear that he wasn't ready to give up the closing role to Kimbrel.
"That's what I get paid for," Jansen told Hernandez. "I get paid for closing ballgames. Why should I have to do anything different? That's my question. It doesn't make any sense."
Jansen, 31, has posted a 4.67 ERA and allowed four home runs over 17 1/3 innings this season.
