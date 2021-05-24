The Milwaukee Brewers are expected to call up infielder Keston Hiura from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Monday's series opener against the NL West-leading Padres, according to Robert Murray of Fansided.

Hiura, 24, was sent down to Triple-A on May 3 with the hope that he would be able to regain some confidence at the plate. Over his first 26 games of the 2021 season at the big-league level, Hiura hit .152/.247/.266 and struck out in 36 percent of his plate appearances. It appears Hiura has regained some power back to his swing, however his strikeouts are still high with 13 in nine games with Nashville.

He hit .438/.526/.906 with a 1.433 OPS and four home runs in Triple-A.

The Brewers drafted Hiura as the ninth overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, and he was once ranked among the top 20 prospects in baseball. After a strong 2019 debut (.303 BA, 19 HR, .938 OPS in 84 games), Hiura has struggled to find offensive consistency at the major-league level. In both his MLB seasons at second base for the Brewers (2019, 2020), he led the league in errors with 16.

Since Hiura was demoted, Daniel Vogelbach has taken over at first base. Milwaukee may not immediately hand Hiura back an everyday role at first base, and instead, the right-handed batting Hiura could platoon with the lefty-hitting Vogelbach. As things stand now, the Brewers have full infield depth after their recent trade for Willy Adames. Kolten Wong, Vogelbach, Luis Urias, Travis Shaw and Daniel Robertson are all in the mix.

With Hiura rejoining the club, he'll be a right-handed bat added back to a heavy lefty-hitting Brewers lineup. Facing the Padres, the Brewers will see some left-handed pitching with Blake Snell set to start the series opener and Ryan Weathers could be in line for a start in the series finale.

After taking two of three in a series against the Reds this weekend, Milwaukee (23-23) sits three games out of first place in the NL Central. They Brewers begin a three-game series with the Padres on Monday at Miller Park.