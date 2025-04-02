The Arizona Diamondbacks and All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte have agreed to a contract extension – one that builds off his current deal and runs through at least the 2031 season, the Arizona Republic reports. The deal is worth a guaranteed $116.5 million, includes $64 million in new money, and also carries a player option for 2032. Marte's existing extension, which he signed in March of 2022, ran through the 2027 season with a club option for 2028. This new contract replaces the remaining years of that pact. Incentives and escalators plus the option year could push the value of the extension to almost $150 million, according to the New York Post.

Marte, 31, is coming off a standout 2024 season in which he slashed .292/.372/.560 (155 OPS+) with 36 home runs and seven stolen bases in 136 games. For those efforts, Marte earned his second career All-Star selection and finished third in the National League MVP vote behind Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor. For his career, Marte has an OPS+ of 119 and a total WAR of 31.2 across parts of 11 MLB seasons. The D-backs originally acquired Marte in November 2016 via a five-team trade with the Seattle Mariners.

The Diamondbacks, coming off a National League pennant run in 2023 and an 89-win season in 2024, are squarely in contending mode and have invested in the roster at impressive levels given their market standing. Marte becomes their third core contributor – joining young star outfielder Corbin Carroll and marquee offseason free-agent addition Corbin Burnes – to be under contract through at least 2030. Since the end of last season, the Diamondbacks have also extended shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (four years, $45 million) and reliever Justin Martinez (five years, $18 million). Arizona entered Wednesday's slate with a 3-2 record on the young season.