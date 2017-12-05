Kevin Maitan signing with Angels for reported $2.2 million

Former Braves’ prospect reportedly inks deal with Angels

The group of former Atlanta Braves prospects who were made free agents by Major League Baseball became free to sign on Monday and they are wasting no time. Yefri del Rosario inked a deal with the Royals earlier today and now it looks like infielder Kevin Maitan is headed to the Angels.

The Angels have agreed to terms with infielder Kevin Maitan, who was made a free agent after MLB ruled the Braves violated rules in signing him. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 5, 2017

Terms of Maitan’s deal with the Angels have not been reported yet. He signed with Atlanta for a reported $4.25 million during the 2016 international signing period.

Maitan hit .314/.400/.751 in nine games with the Gulf Coast League Braves before being promoted to Danville. There he hit .220/.273/.323 with two home runs in 33 games. While his stock has dropped a bit since 2016, he was still considered to be the best player among the group that were declared free agents by major league baseball.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that Maitan will receive a $2.2 million bonus from the Angels.