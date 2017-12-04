Kevin Newman swims with pigs in the Bahamas

A Pirates offseason is usually long, cold, dark and, above all else, boring. You know what you need right about now? A picture of Pirates infield prospect Kevin Newman with the swimming pigs of the Bahamas.

Wait no longer:

He’s Squealin outta love I promise #Bahamas #swimmingwiththepigs A post shared by Kevin Newman (@kevinnewman58) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

I must admit, I didn’t know swimming pigs were a thing until Newman pointed them out to me. It looks like they’re loving life, though.

Newman also posted spent time with some iguanas on the beach, too. Judging from his previous posts, these photos appear to be from his honeymoon. So, congratulations to the Newmans!