Kevin Newman swims with pigs in the Bahamas
Kevin Newman swims with pigs in the Bahamas
A Pirates offseason is usually long, cold, dark and, above all else, boring. You know what you need right about now? A picture of Pirates infield prospect Kevin Newman with the swimming pigs of the Bahamas.
Wait no longer:
I must admit, I didn’t know swimming pigs were a thing until Newman pointed them out to me. It looks like they’re loving life, though.
Newman also posted spent time with some iguanas on the beach, too. Judging from his previous posts, these photos appear to be from his honeymoon. So, congratulations to the Newmans!
-
Is your MLB team interested in Ohtani?
Gauging the interest of all 30 teams on Shohei Ohtani
-
Who needs Stanton more, Giants or Cards?
Both teams have reportedly agreed to trade terms with the Marlins, and are awaiting Stanton's...
-
Reports: Ohtani won't join Yanks, BoSox
Ohtani has informed the New York general manager that the Yankees are out. Ditto for Bosto...
-
Report: Marlins await Stanton's approval
Stanton will have to give his approval before either deal can move forward
-
Ohtani to begin meeting teams next week
Ohtani will soon begin meeting with clubs face-to-face
-
The best 'bad-ball' hitters in 2017
Baseball's best bad-ball hitter in 2017 may surprise you!