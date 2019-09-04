Key all-time September call-ups for every MLB team: Madison Bumgarner, Chipper Jones and other future stars

The MLB season is coming down the home stretch with playoff races in full swing. The trade deadline is long gone and teams have a good idea of what their postseason rosters will look like if they make it to that point.

September also comes with expanded rosters. Depending on where teams fall in the standings, some use the month as an evaluation process to see what some of their top prospects bring to the table in a smaller sample size. Over the years, several star players have made their debuts in the final month of the regular season and it has served as a launching pad toward a stellar career in the majors.

Let's take a closer look at what players impressed during the final month of the regular season in the past by picking one standout September call-up from each MLB team.

Chipper Jones (1993): The Braves were one of the most dominant teams of the 1990s and Chipper Jones was one of the biggest reasons why. Atlanta decided to call up Jones in September of the 1993 season and the Hall of Fame slugger was used primarily as a pinch hitter. Jones went 2 for 3 with a double and a pair of runs scored for a team that won 104 games. Following his cup of coffee in the majors, Jones didn't see any time with the big club in 1994, but hit 23 home runs and knocked in 86 runs during his first full season in 1995.

Miguel Montero (2006): The Diamondbacks called up Miguel Montero on Sept. 6, 2006 and he got to witness history right off the bat. Florida Marlins pitcher Anibal Sanchez threw a no-hitter and stifled the Diamondbacks bats throughout the night. Montero went 4 for 16 with a double and 3 RBI during his first stint in the majors. The Venezuelan backstop didn't become Arizona's full-time catcher until 2009 when he blasted 16 home runs and tallied 59 RBI. Montero went on to help the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series, which included a pinch hit grand slam in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brooks Robinson (1955): The Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman first got called up in September of 1955, but it was an experience to forget as he went just 2 for 22 with an RBI. Robinson got off to a slow start in his MLB career as he never hit more than .238 in each of his first four seasons in Baltimore. However, Robinson finished his career with 18 Gold Gloves and 268 home runs and will go down as one of the top third basemen to ever play the game.

Fred Lynn (1974): The Red Sox centerfielder burst onto the scene and thrived during his September run in 1974. In 43 at-bats, Lynn hit .419 with two home runs and 10 RBI while lacing two doubles and two triples. After an impressive showing during the 1974 season, Lynn was named the 1975 All-Star Game MVP and won the American League Rookie of the Year award. Lynn ended up having a stellar career with the Red Sox, California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, and San Diego Padres before retiring after the 1990 season.

Chicago Cubs

Ernie Banks (1953): Mr. Cub was brought up by the organization on Sept. 17, 1953 and turned in a tremendous performance at the plate. Banks went 11 for 35 (.319 average) to go along with two home runs and six RBI in 10 games. The shortstop/first baseman finished his career with 14 All-Star Game appearances and back-to-back National League MVP awards in 1958 and 1959. Banks will go down as arguably the greatest player in the history of the Cubs organization.

Luke Appling (1930): When you think of White Sox greats, many might not consider shortstop Luke Appling. However, Appling ended up hitting .308 with two RBIs and a pair of stolen games in six games late in the 1930 season. Appling finished his career with the most hits in White Sox history with 2,749 to his credit.

Joey Votto (2007): There were two ways that you could go when it comes to Reds September promotions. Outfielder Billy Hamilton was a long awaited base-stealing machine when he came up in 2013, but Votto gets the nod for overall performance. In his 24-game sample size in 2007, Votto hit .321 while slugging four home runs and knocking in 17 RBI. Votto has gone on to have one of the more storied careers in Cincinnati history as he's blasted 281 home runs and hit .259 over the course of his 13 MLB seasons.

Jim Thome (1991): The Indians had a star-studded lineup throughout the bulk of the 1990s and Thome was a huge reason for that. In his first taste of MLB action in 1991, Thome instantly made an impact as he hit .255 to go along with a home run and nine RBI in 104 plate appearances over the final month of the campaign. The Indians slugger would go on to launch 612 home runs over the course of his 22-year professional career.

Ubaldo Jimenez (2006): Jimenez was one of the key cogs in the Rockies rotation during the late 2000s. In 2006, Colorado called up Jimenez on Sept. 26 and he made two appearances during his brief experience with the team. Jimenez tossed a relief appearance before giving up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs. In the years to come, Jimenez went 56-45 with a 3.66 ERA as a member of the Rockies and even tossed a no-hitter against the Atlanta Braves in 2010.

Detroit Tigers

Alan Trammell (1977): The Tigers Hall of Famer was a September call up during the 1977 season, but didn't exactly get off to the best start in his career. In 48 plate appearances, Trammell hit just .186 and stuck out 12 times in his first taste of action in the majors. The Detroit shortstop certainly didn't let his early career struggles bother him as he ended up hitting .285 with 185 home runs and 1,003 RBI over a 20-year career with the Tigers. He also helped propel the franchise to a World Series title and was named the World Series MVP in 1984.

Miami Marlins

Josh Beckett (2001): While being known as the Florida Marlins, the franchise won a pair of World Series titles during a six-year period. One of their most successful pitchers in the early 2000s was Josh Beckett. Beckett came up in 2001 and started four games in which he went 2-2 with a 1.50 ERA. The right-handed starter pitched at least six innings and gave up no more than three runs in each of his four starts. Beckett surrendered just one hit in a stellar six-inning performance against the Chicago Cubs in his first professional start on Sept. 4. The veteran went on to go 138-106 with a 3.88 ERA in a 14-year career that also saw him pitch for the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Joe Morgan (1963): Star second baseman Joe Morgan put together an impressive 22-year career, but it didn't exactly get to a trailblazing start. Morgan came up on Sept. 21, 1963 and hit .240 with three RBI in 25 at-bats. Of course, Morgan bounced back to hit .271 and slug 268 home runs during a career that he also spent with the Cincinnati Reds, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Francisco Giants. Morgan also was named the National League MVP in 1975 and 1976 and was one of the better contact hitters of his generation.

Carlos Beltran (1998): The Royals haven't exactly had the best track record in recent years when it comes to homegrown talent. However, they sure hit the nail on the head when it came to Carlos Beltran. When he was called up in 1998, Beltran burst onto the scene with a .276 batting average and seven RBI in 58 at-bats. During his first full MLB season the following year, Beltran won the American League Rookie of the Year award as he slugged 22 home runs and knocked in 108 RBI. Beltran had success just about everywhere he went and capped off his stellar career with a World Series as a member of the Houston Astros in 2017.

Los Angeles Angels

Francisco Rodriguez (2002): When Rodriguez was brought up in September of 2002, he was the youngest pitcher in the American League. K-Rod was one of the Angels most efficient relievers when the postseason rolled along. He won five games in the postseason and helped propel the Angels to their only World Series title. Rodriguez surrendered just four total runs in 18 2/3 innings in the postseason and went on to have a 16-year career as a terrific asset at the back end of the bullpen for the likes of the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets in addition to the Angels.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Fernando Valenzuela (1980): Valenzuela was one of the most accomplished starting pitchers in Dodgers history. When the left-hander was called up during the 1980 season, Valenzuela was utilized out of the bullpen and went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 17 2/3 innings. Valenzuela went on to have a sensational career in which he won 173 games and recorded a 3.74 ERA over 17 seasons. He also tossed a no-hitter during the 1990 season.

Tony Oliva (1962): Before Oliva was a three-time American League batting champion, he debuted for the Twins in September of 1962 and was very productive in limited action. The Twins right-fielder went 4 for 9 (.444) and knocked in three runs during the final month of the season. Oliva went on to have his No. 6 retired by the franchise and ended up winning American League Rookie of the Year honors in 1964 in his first full campaign in the majors.

Milwaukee Brewers

Mark Loretta (1995): Loretta provided stability at the top of the lineup throughout his MLB career and got off to a solid start during the 1995 season when he was called up by the Brewers. The versatile infielder hit .260 to go along with a home run and three RBI in 50 at-bats down the home stretch. Loretta went on to spend time with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres in addition to the Brewers.

New York Mets

Gregg Jeffries (1988): Jeffries ended up having a solid career with the bulk of it coming between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. The veteran outfielder only had six at-bats when he came up in 1988, but did register three hits and knocked in a pair of runs. Jefferies went on to launch 126 home runs and appeared in two All-Star Games before calling it a career in 2000.

Yogi Berra (1946): The Yankees have had so many legends come up through their farm system over the years. However, Yogi Berra established himself in 1946 and hit .364 with two home runs and four RBI. Berra went to a staggering 18 All-Star Games and helped the Yankees win 13 World Series titles during his 19-year MLB career.

Oakland Athletics

Jose Canseco (1985): Canseco was one of the most impressive power hitters of the 1980s and 1990s. Late in the 1985 season, Canseco hit .302 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 96 at-bats for the Athletics. In the following years, Canseco consistently slugged 30 and 40 home runs each season while he was in Oakland.

Philadelphia Phillies

Jimmy Rollins (2000): The Phillies were one of the more abysmal teams in the MLB before their core group blossomed in the 2000s. One of the biggest reasons for that was Jimmy Rollins, who is arguably the top shortstop that the organization has ever seen. Rollins got off to an exciting start as he ripped a triple down the right field line for his first major league hit. In 53 at-bats in his first season, Rollins hit .321 and recorded five RBI while stealing three bases.

Willie Stargell (1962): Stargell produced a Hall of Fame career with the Pirates, one that began in 1962 as a September call up. The Pirates left-fielder/first baseman hit .290 with four RBI in 31 at-bats after debuting on Sept. 16, 1962. Stargell went on to win the National League MVP Award in 1979 and helped lead Pittsburgh to a pair of World Series titles.

San Diego Padres

Eric Show (1981): The Padres brought up Show as a late-season call-up on Sept. 12, 1981 and was fairly solid in his first taste of major league action. Show went 1-3 with a 3.13 ERA in 15 games out of the bullpen for San Diego. During the following season, Show finished in the top 10 in Rookie of the Year voting and went 10-6 with a 2.64 ERA.

San Francisco Giants

Madison Bumgarner (2009): The Giants have had a track record for developing young arms, but their most impressive success story might be that of Madison Bumgarner. During the 2009 season, Bumgarner was called up on Sept. 8 after Tim Lincecum was dealing with a back injury and was scheduled to miss his start. Bumgarner recorded a 1.80 ERA in four games during the month of September and blossomed into one of the top left-handers in the majors.

Edgar Martinez (1987): Martinez was one of the top designated hitters the league has ever seen. The third baseman/designated hitter burst onto the scene on Sept. 12, 1987 and hit .372 with five RBI over the last few weeks of the regular season. Martinez ended up turning in a Hall of Fame career in which he slugged 309 home runs and knocked in 1,261 runs.

St. Louis Cardinals

Stan Musial (1941): Musial was one of the most dangerous hitters that MLB has ever seen. In 47 at-bats late in the 1941 season, the St. Louis Cardinals star hit .426 with one home run and seven RBI. Musial put together a Hall of Fame career in which he went to a mind-numbing 24 All-Star Games and hit .331 over the course of his 22 years in the majors.

David Price (2008): Price was selected with the top pick in the 2007 MLB Draft and didn't take long to cruise through the Rays system. Tampa Bay was in the midst of their World Series run and called up Price on Sept. 14, 2008. Price ended up recording a 1.93 ERA in five appearances out of the bullpen for the Rays. He also was huge out of the bullpen in the postseason as he recorded the final four outs in the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Juan Gonzalez (1990): Gonzalez was one of the most productive power hitters of the 1990s. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Rangers and launched 372 home runs during that time. Gonzalez was called up on Sept. 1, 1990, but did struggle out of the gate as he only hit .150 with one home run and seven RBI in 60 at-bats during the final month of the season. However, Gonzalez rebounded to have a stellar career in which he won a pair of American League MVP Awards.

Roy Halladay (1998): The legend of Roy Halladay began when he was called up in September of 1998. In two starts, Halladay went 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in starts against the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers. The right-hander took a few seasons to find his groove before achieving his Cy Young stature. Halladay finished his career with the Philadelphia Phillies where he finally tasted the postseason and tossed a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Division Series in 2010.

Ryan Zimmerman (2005): After the Montreal Expos moved to D.C. to become the Washington Nationals, Ryan Zimmerman quickly became the face of the franchise. When he was called up in Sept. 2005, Zimmerman hit .397 and knocked in six RBI in 58 at-bats during the final month of the season. Over the course of his career, Zimmerman has hit 268 home runs and still has a little bit of a power stroke in the Nationals lineup.