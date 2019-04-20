Khris Davis joined by old friend in one statistic after an 0-for-4 performance against the Blue Jays

Davis and .247 are of course old pals

What follows are the career hitting stats of Athletics cloutsman and current AL home run leader Khris Davis. Please pay special attention the final column, in which Davis' year-by-year batting averages are listed: Spoiler: The solution to "1 - .753" will be featured prominently and repeatedly. Achtung: 

BATTING STATS
YEARTEAMGABRHHRRBIBBSOSBCSOBPSLGAVG
2013MIL5613627381127113430.353.596.279
2014MIL1445017012222693212241.299.457.244
2015MIL121392549727664412262.323.505.247
2016OAK15055585137421024216612.307.524.247
2017OAK15356691140431107319540.336.528.247
2018OAK15157698142481235917500.326.549.247
2019OAK21811220102042000.291.630.247


The keen sports observer will note that Davis has ended the last four seasons with a batting average of .247. You'll further note that Davis, thanks to his 0-for-4 effort against the Blue Jays on Friday, is now batting .247 for 2019. 

Hills be shaken: Khris Davis is once again batting .247. 

The odds remain long that Davis, despite the unswerving forces of recent history, will end yet another season with a batting average of .247, but Mr. Davis and his good buddy .247 do nothing so much as team up to assault expectations as though said expectations are a middle-in fastball that Davis needs to turn around in order to end a season batting .247. Don't act like that doesn't make sense. 

Some relevant oddities: 

  • Davis has now ended one day of the 2019 season with a batting average of .247. 
  • Davis ended just four days of the 2018 season with a batting average of .247, but one of those was the last day.
  • Davis ended just four days of the 2017 season with a batting average of .247, but one of those was the last day.
  • Davis ended just four days of the 2016 season with a batting average of .247, but one of those was the last day.
  • Davis ended just six days of the 2015 season with a batting average of .247, but one of those was the last day.

The SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) projects Davis to bat .246 over the final 491 plate appearances of the 2019 season. If that comes to pass, the Davis will end the 2019 regular season with a batting average of .2465035. Since MLB rounds to the third decimal (Davis, for instance, batted .2468468468 in 2016), that comes to ... .247. 

Coming into the season, this scribe predicted that Davis would not bat .247 for 2019, but if circumstances warrant this scribe can easily go back and change that while filing nuisance suits against those who screen-capped the original. 

