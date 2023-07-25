The Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a deal that will see them acquire utility player Kiké Hernández from the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Red Sox are expected to receive a pair of upper-level minor-league relievers, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

Hernández, 31, is no stranger to the Dodgers organization. He spent six seasons with Los Angeles prior to leaving in free agency after the 2020 season. Hernández enjoyed a breakout effort in 2021, but has since struggled the last two seasons. Over his last 725 trips to the plate, he's batted .222/.286/.330 (67 OPS+) with 12 home runs, 76 RBI, and just three stolen bases.

The Dodgers will likely deploy Hernández in a timeshare role, with a focus on getting him into the lineup against left-handed pitching. Though his numbers versus southpaws are down this season, he's historically been a more productive player when he's been granted the platoon advantage:

Season OPS K/BB EV 2021 .850 1.32 92.1 mph 2022 .815 1.71 89.1 mph 2023 .652 1.43 87.0 mph

Perhaps the Dodgers see something amiss in Hernández's swing or approach that they think they can fix. Even if they don't, their current bar is underground given they're carrying Yonny Hernández on their bench. Hernández is 3 for 20 on the season, good for a batting line of .150/.250/.200 (24 OPS+). The incoming Hernández almost has to be an upgrade by default. How much of one? That's to be seen.

We will note that the biggest knock against this trade from the Dodgers' perspective is the opportunity cost. There are only 26 spots on the roster. There's nothing wrong with employing a potentially diminished Hernández … except that doing so means you can't employ someone else who might be better. At the same time, the Dodgers' front office is the best in the business. For them to deem this a deal worth doing suggests that they either feel better about Hernández (for whatever reason) or the price point, or worse about the market's other options. Maybe it's a little of each.

Whatever the case, the Dodgers probably did not make this trade because of nostalgia alone. That doesn't mean their gamble will pay off but when a front office is consistently this good, you tend to give them some benefit of the doubt.

The Dodgers, by the way, enter Tuesday with a 57-42 record on the year, putting them in first place in the National League West. They hold a four-game advantage over both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants. Expect to sees the Dodgers continue to pursue pitching help ahead of Major League Baseball's Aug. 1 deadline.

You can follow along with all of this week's trades by bookmarking and referring to CBS Sports' deal tracker.