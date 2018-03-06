Kipnis looking like 'The Natural' in spring training with six home runs in six games
Kipnis has six homers in 17 at-bats and here's hoping he's on your Fantasy spring team
We normally wouldn't wade much into spring stats because history has shown there's very little to no correlation of carry-over into the regular season, but this is something special. Indians second baseman/center fielder Jason Kipnis has been off the hook thus far in the spring.
Entering Tuesday, Kipnis was 8 for 14 (.571) with five homers and 10 RBI in five spring games. In his second plate appearance Tuesday, this happened:
Another big fly! What a stretch. Kipnis is now hitting .529/.529/1.235 with six homers and 12 RBI in six spring games.
Also, per Indians beat writer Jordan Bastian, Kipnis has already tied the Indians Cactus League record for homers in a spring training (in just six games!). The history isn't long, as the Indians came to Arizona from Florida's Grapefruit League in 2009, but it's still ridiculous.
Past that, it's murky. Historic spring stats aren't really fully available or searchable because they frankly don't matter much.
The big point here is that Kipnis is locked in early. It's surely a bittersweet feeling. Hitting home runs at this rate has to be confidence-building, even for a player with Kipnis' track record, but he'd surely love to have had this surge when the games count for real.
