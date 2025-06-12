New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga exited Thursday's win against the Washington Nationals (box score) in the sixth inning after straining his hamstring. After the game, manager Carlos Mendoza announced Senga will head to the injured list and will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury.

Senga was tasked with covering first base on a CJ Abrams ground out, but he had to leap to corral a throw from first baseman Pete Alonso. Although Senga was able to make the catch and get his foot on the bag for the out, he landed hard and grabbed the back of his right leg before falling to the grass. The pitcher said he felt something on the step before he jumped for the ball, Mendoza told reporters.

Here's a look at the play in question:

Senga had, to that point in the game, thrown 5 ⅔ scoreless innings while surrendering just one hit and one walk. He had also struck out five of the 19 batters he had faced. Senga was replaced on the mound by reliever Jose Castillo.

Senga, 32, entered Thursday having amassed a 1.59 ERA (238 ERA+) and a 2.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first 12 starts this season. He's been brilliant since joining the Mets as an international free-agent signing prior to the 2023 campaign. Unfortunately, Senga missed most of last season on account of first a shoulder capsule strain and later a calf injury (though he still made several postseason appearances as part of New York's run to the National League Championship Series).

Senga's injury comes at a time when the Mets are otherwise nearing full rotation health. Both Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea are close to their big-league season debuts as they wrap up rehab assignments. Additionally, the Mets have reportedly been fielding inquiries from other teams on veteran right-hander Paul Blackburn. It's to be seen how Senga's injury impacts those potential plans.

With the win on Thursday, the Mets have now reeled off six consecutive victories. They've secured the best record in all the majors for at least another day.