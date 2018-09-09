Korean baseball player delivers a no-look, behind-the-back bat-flip and spin on a base hit
Consider this a game-changer
Over in Korea they play some good baseball, and the KBO League has long been an expert purveyor of bat-flips. The latest example of this aesthetically pleasing sub-genre comes to us from NC Dinos DH Park Suk-min. Please enjoy ...
And in case you'd like to see that accompanied by some broadcaster enthusiasm ...
Opposite-field base hit yields whirling-dervish, behind-the-back bat-flip? Why not. Magic Johnson surely approves, which means you should, too.
Thank you, Park Suk-min, for making baseball better.
