Korean baseball player delivers a no-look, behind-the-back bat-flip and spin on a base hit

Over in Korea they play some good baseball, and the KBO League has long been an expert purveyor of bat-flips. The latest example of this aesthetically pleasing sub-genre comes to us from NC Dinos DH Park Suk-min. Please enjoy ...

Park Suk-Min (NC Dinos) achieved an off-balance, no-look, behind-the-back bat-flip on a base hit vs. Lotte today. This might be the new echelon of bat filps. #KBO pic.twitter.com/r2HgzO1R20 — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) September 9, 2018

And in case you'd like to see that accompanied by some broadcaster enthusiasm ...

Park Suk-min being Park Suk-min: You've seen the GIF, here's video of Park's behind-the-back bat-flip pic.twitter.com/JmrgAD523U — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) September 9, 2018

Opposite-field base hit yields whirling-dervish, behind-the-back bat-flip? Why not. Magic Johnson surely approves, which means you should, too.

Thank you, Park Suk-min, for making baseball better.