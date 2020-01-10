Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs avoid arbitration with one-year, $18.6 million deal, per report
Bryant received a $5.7 million increase from his $12.9 million salary last season
The Chicago Cubs and third baseman Kris Bryant have avoided arbitration, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. Bryant and the Cubs settled on a one-year, $18.6 million deal for the 2020 season.
Bryant, 28, hit .282/.382/.521 with 31 home runs, 77 RBI and a .903 OPS in 147 games last season. The three-time All-Star still awaits the conclusion from the service time grievance against the Cubs. The grievance states that Bryant should have been called up to the big league level at the start of the 2015 MLB season, which if had happened, would have allowed him to become a free agent after the 2020 season. If Bryant wins his case, he would become a free agent next offseason. If he loses, Bryant will have one more arbitration-eligible year and would not become a free agent until after the 2021 season.
Bryant has also been a name included in trade rumors this offseason, and his future with the club still remains hazy.
Jan. 10 is the deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to submit salary figures.
CBS Sports will continue to update this story as necessary.
