At long last, Kris Bryant has hit a home run at Coors Field as a member of the Colorado Rockies. Bryant took Pittsburgh Pirates lefty Rich Hill deep Monday night (GameTracker) and yes, it is the first home run he's hit at Coors Field since joining the Rockies last year. He signed a seven-year, $182 million free agent contract in March 2022.

Here is Bryant's first home dinger with the Rockies:

Bryant not hitting a homer at Coors Field until Year 2 of his seven-year contract sounds worse than it is. Back and foot injuries limited him to 42 games last season, including only 26 games at Coors Field. Still, 26 games at home without a homer is a lot. Bryant hit .323 with a .387 on-base percentage at home last season, so he was productive. Only the power wasn't there.

Last season Bryant hit five home runs: one at Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles Dodgers), one at American Family Field (Milwaukee Brewers), and three at Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks). His lone homer this season before Monday came at T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners).

It should be noted Monday's blast was not Bryant's first career home run at Coors Field. He hit two homers at the ballpark as a member of the Chicago Cubs (one in 2016 and one in 2017). Monday is Bryant's 49th career game at Coors Field.

Last season Bryant, 31, authored a .306/.376/.475 batting line with five homers in those 42 games around his injuries. He entered Monday with a .295/.348/.393 line and one homer this season.