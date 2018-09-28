Kris Bryant makes a 12-year-old's day with trip to Wrigley Field, with an assist from Alex Bregman

Here's a heartwarming story to make everyone's day better: Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros and Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs came together to make a 12-year-old's day.

Faith Kuhn, born with spina bifida, considers Bryant her favorite player. When Bregman discovered this fact back in January, he posted a video to Instagram informing Bryant:

From there, Bryant invited Kuhn and her family to Wrigley Field, where they toured the clubhouse and even partook in some batting practice, per CBS Chicago:

Faith and her family toured the clubhouse and Bryant helped Faith practice her baseball skills, pitching the ball to her as she batted. Bryant also presented her with her own, personalized Cubs jersey.

It's easy to grown cynical -- and Lord knows plenty of them don't make the most of the opportunity -- but ballplayers hold a special meaning in the lives of many, especially children. Kudos to Bregman and Bryant for using theirs to provide Kuhn with some special memories.