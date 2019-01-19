Kris Bryant says it's 'not good' that Bryce Harper, Manny Machado remain unsigned

On Friday, Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant voiced his concern over the fact that free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado remain unsigned with less than a month to go before spring training begins. Harper and Machado, along with many other top free agents, are still looking for teams, marking the second consecutive winter in which free-agent signings have moved at a snail's pace.

"It's really weird," Bryant told reporters at the Cubs' annual winter fan convention. "Two of the best players in the game, and they have very little interest in them, from just what I hear. It's not good. It's something that will have to change. I know a lot of the other players are pretty upset about it."

"Not enough teams trying to be competitive," Bryant said. "There's a lot of teams out there that have the money to spend, but they're not doing it. It's just very confusing to me, you know? If I was an owner, president, GM, I would love to have Bryce Harper or Manny Machado on my team. Just playing against them, they're very frustrating, and they're the best talent out there. It seems like there's only a few teams that really want them."

Bryant also said that he is certain Harper won't be signing with the Cubs, reiterating what Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters on Wednesday. Bryant said the Cubs have a "killer team" even without any major additions this winter.