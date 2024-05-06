The Cleveland Guardians have placed outfielder Steven Kwan on the 10-day injured list and in a corresponding move call up their top prospect Kyle Manzardo, the team announced Monday.

Kwan exited Saturday's game with what was announced as left hamstring tightness and the team said Monday he suffered an acute hamstring strain and is expected to be out for at least four weeks. His loss is a blow to the first-place Guardians. In addition to being a standout fielder in left, the two-time Gold Glove winner had been enjoying a magma-hot start at the plate. Thus far in 2024, Kwan has batted an American League-best .353 with a .407 OBP and a .496 SLG. His 47 hits led the AL coming into Sunday's slate.

As for Manzardo, he'll bring excellent left-handed power potential to Cleveland. Acquired from the Rays at least year's trade deadline in exchange for Aaron Civale, Manzardo came into this season ranked as the No. 45 overall prospect in MLB by CBS Sports. Here's part of R.J. Anderson's February write-up:

"All Manzardo has done as a professional is hit and hit some more by combining a disciplined approach with a feel for the barrel. He lacks the top-end exit velocities (and strength) commonly associated with the first-base position. All the Guardians can do is hope that he continues to make up for it by hitting for average (something he notably did not do in Triple-A) and minding the zone. He should get an opportunity to join the Cleveland lineup sometime early in 2024."

This season, the 23-year-old Manzardo, a former second-rounder out of Washington State, has batted .303/.375/.642 for Triple-A Columbus with nine homers and 10 doubles in 29 games. He's DHing and hitting seventh against the Tigers Monday.

The Guardians under rookie manager Stephen Vogt enter Monday with a record of 22-12 and a 2 1/2-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central.