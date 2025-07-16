This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⭐ Good morning to all but especially to …

KYLE SCHWARBER AND THE NATIONAL LEAGUE ALL-STARS

The National League made MLB All-Star Game history when it pulled off a wild victory in the event's first Home Run Derby-style tiebreaker. And it was Kyle Schwarber that delivered the NL's greatest heroics in the swing-off. He drilled all three of his swings over the fence to put his squad in front for good, and in turn, he hauled in the MVP honor after what was an otherwise quiet, 0-for-2 night at the dish.

Schwarber is the first non-pitcher in MLB history to win the All-Star Game MVP award without posting a hit.

The Phillies claimed their second All-Star Game MVP in franchise history and first since Johnny Callison in 1964.

Schwarber's NL All-Stars led by as many as six runs before the American League stormed back with a four-run seventh inning and two runs in the top of the ninth. Steven Kwan legged out an infield RBI single to knot things up at six and invoke the swing-off rule that MLB instituted in 2022.

Pete Alonso and Corbin Carroll also shined for the NL with a home run apiece, and the former's drove in three runs to, at the time, break things open. On the mound, Paul Skenes looked like his usual outstanding self with a dazzling start, fanning a pair of batters in a perfect first inning before giving way to a 12-man committee of relievers. Only Carlos Estévez (three) had more strikeouts than the Pirates ace.

👍 Honorable mentions

😡 And not such a good morning for …

Getty Images

TERRY McLAURIN

Terry McLaurin wants a contract extension and spent much of the offseason pushing for a long-term deal with the Commanders. But as he nears training camp in the final year of his current contract, talks between the sides are at a standstill. McLaurin said the Commanders have not spoken to his camp in over a month, and he is "pretty frustrated" with the situation.

"Everything that has transpired up to this point has been disappointing and frustrating," he said. "I want to continue my career here, I've created my life here, my wife and I have bought our first home here. So this has been somewhere where I've always wanted to be. Just to see how things have played out has been disappointing."

Given that McLaurin is such an integral piece of one of the NFL's most explosive and exciting young offenses, Washington figures to benefit greatly from locking him up on a long-term deal. But in the event that the Commanders would rather move him than give him a raise, Cody Benjamin says these four teams -- Chargers, Colts, Jets and Raiders -- should give general manager Adam Peters a call.

The $23.3 million McLaurin makes on an annual basis ranks outside the top 15 at the wide receiver position. The Ohio State product brought heaps of value to the franchise last season when he ranked second in the NFL with 13 receiving touchdowns.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

💰 Sauce Gardner, Trey Smith get paid

Getty Images

The Jets are on a spending spree, and Sauce Gardner is the latest star to ink a massive contract to stay in the Meadowlands. Gardner reset the cornerback market with a four-year, $120.4 million extension that averages $30.1 million annually, includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. The extension came one day after the Jets signed wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a four-year, $130 million deal.

The Chiefs were also big spenders Tuesday with their four-year, $94 million agreement with Trey Smith. The offensive lineman is now the highest-paid guard in the league.

Here are some fast facts after this week's splashy contract moves.

Cornerback is now the fifth-most valuable position in the NFL, while offensive guard is No. 7 on the leaderboard.

Kansas City boasts the league's top annual earner at four different positions.

Gardner is the third cornerback this offseason to sign a record deal after Jaycee Horn and Derek Stingley Jr. previously reset the market.

and previously reset the market. Smith was one of just two players to receive a franchise tag this year, and both he and Tee Higgins signed long-term extensions.

⛳ British Open to conclude major championship season

Getty Images

The race for the Claret Jug opens overnight in the wee hours of Thursday morning with the first group teeing off at the 153rd Open Championship at 1:35 a.m. ET. Rory McIlroy will be one of the biggest stories at the year's final major championship when he returns to his home country of Northern Ireland with the career grand slam under his belt, but he is far from the only golfer to follow at Royal Portrush.

Past Open champions Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry and Collin Morikawa are all among the top 25 golfers set to play the course over the ensuing four days.

Patrick McDonald and Robby Kalland have differing opinions on which contender to back.

McDonald: " Tyrrell Hatton (33-1) was the preseason pick, and we are not wavering in our belief. Hatton had his chance at the U.S. Open before a bogey-bogey finish to wind up T4 at Oakmont. He has since added a quality outing on LIV Golf. His links golf résumé is stellar with three wins in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and a couple of solid runs in this championship, including a T6 in 2019 at Royal Portrush."

" (33-1) was the preseason pick, and we are not wavering in our belief. Hatton had his chance at the U.S. Open before a bogey-bogey finish to wind up T4 at Oakmont. He has since added a quality outing on LIV Golf. His links golf résumé is stellar with three wins in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and a couple of solid runs in this championship, including a T6 in 2019 at Royal Portrush." Kalland: "Jon Rahm (12-1) is in really good form right now. He's even starting to look like his old self again at the majors. He finished second last week at LIV Golf Andalucía in his tune-up event in Spain and has back-to-back top 10s at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Now he heads to The Open where he's been terrific in recent years with three top 10s in the last four years (including a runner-up and a T3), and this week will be his time to add a Claret Jug to his collection."

🏈 NFL All-Quarter Century Team

Getty Images

The 2025 season opens another quarter-century of NFL action, and the first 25 years of the new millennium offered many of the league's greatest players to date. Tom Brady headlines the iconic roster of superstars to suit up from 2000-24.

Here is how the quarterback depth chart broke down on Bryan DeArdo's NFL All-Quarter Century Team.

Starter: Tom Brady

Reserves: Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes

Honorable Mentions: Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger

📺 What we're watching on Wednesday (and early Thursday)

🏒 NHL schedule release, 1 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 NBA Las Vegas Summer League: Here's how to watch.

🏀 Fever at Liberty, 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚽ Fire at Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. on FS1

🏆 ESPY Awards, 8 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Rapids at Sounders, 10 p.m. on FS1

🏌 The Open Championship, 4 a.m. (Thursday) on USA Network