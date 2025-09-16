Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is enjoying a well-timed career year in 2025. At this writing, Schwarber is slashing .244/.371/.572 (154 OPS+) with 103 walks and a National League-leading 53 home runs. He also leads the majors with 128 RBI. That's an elite combination of power and patience that's greatly aided the cause of the freshly crowned NL East champs. The "well timed" part refers not only to the Phillies' title aspirations in 2025 but also to the fact that Schwarber is in his walk year and is slated for free agency this coming offseason.

On that front, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports the following:

"The expectation is that designated hitter Kyle Schwarber will remain with the Philadelphia Phillies. A four-year deal at $30-million plus per season seems realistic, in part, because his leadership adds to his value."

Schwarber's is a compelling case as free agents go. These days, teams tend not to covet bat-only players in their thirties when it comes to free agency. That describes Schwarber, who will turn 33 next spring. That said, there's no denying his current level of production, and there's no denying that his batted-ball data very much back up that level of production and bode well for the near-term future. Specifically, Schwarber boasts elite exit velocities, bat speed, and barrel rates, among other merits. Even so, players of Schwarber's profile tend not to age well. His eventual market figures to be a mix of those dueling incentives.

In August, our R.J. Anderson ranked Schwarber as the No. 10 free agent set to hit the market this winter, behind names like Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette.

There is, of course, much to recommend a Philly reunion. Schwarber is a wildly popular figure among Phillies fans, and he's thrived across four seasons on their watch with a blend of elite offensive outputs and excellent health and durability. As well, the Phillies have an owner who leans into the best tendencies of lead decision-maker Dave Dombrowski, which is to win now and spend to that end. In those ways, the report above isn't surprising. The incumbent team typically has an edge when it comes to pending free agents, and that certainly figures to be the case with Philly and Schwarber.

"We love him. We want to keep him," owner John Middleton told reporters in July. "We don't need any motivation whatsoever."