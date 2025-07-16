One of the wildest All-Star Games in baseball history ended in a tiebreaker home run derby Tuesday night at Truist Park. After the American League came back from a 6-0 deficit, Kyle Schwarber led the National League to a 4-3 in the tiebreaker swing-off, earning him All-Star Game MVP honors. Officially, the final score is 6-6 (box score), with the NL winning in a tiebreaker.

Schwarber went 3 for 3 in the swing-off to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 win for the National League. Here are his home run swings:

This was the first swing-off tiebreaker in All-Star Game history. The rule was implemented in 2022 as a way to save pitchers, but had not been needed until Tuesday. In the swing-off, each team picks three hitters, who then take three swings each. The most homers wins.

"Schwarbs, if he touches it, it's 110," National League manager Dave Roberts said after the game. "Like I said earlier, he doesn't take much batting practice outside anymore. For him to get out there and see an arm he's never seen before in (tiebreaker pitcher Dino Ebel), use a big part of the field and hit it out and clutch up and hit three homers. The last one bought in a little bit, kept it fair. That speaks to the hitter he is. You've got a guy who can really hit with bat to ball and has huge power. It's fun to watch."

Schwarber, in his third All-Star Game, became only the second All-Star Game MVP in Phillies history. Outfielder Johnny Callison hit a walk-off three-run home run to win MVP honors in the 1964 All-Star Game at Shea Stadium. Schwarber went 0 for 2 with a walk before the tiebreaker, making him the first non-pitcher to win All-Star Game MVP without getting a hit in the actual game.

The 32-year-old slugger took a .247/.378/.545 batting line and 30 home runs into the All-Star break for the first-place Phillies. Only Cal Raleigh (38), Aaron Judge (35), Shohei Ohtani (32), and Eugenio Suárez (31) have more homers than Schwarber.

Tuesday's win was only the second in the last 12 All-Star Games for the National League.