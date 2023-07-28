The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquire righties Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal Friday. The teams have not yet announced the deal.

Lynn, 36, owns a 6.28 ERA and leads baseball in earned runs (78) and home runs (28) allowed. Despite that, there are several reasons to believe he can be better down the stretch. Lynn recently brought back his curveball, leading to an increase in strikeouts, and the Dodgers are a far better defensive team than the ChiSox.

Lance Lynn CHW • SP • #33 ERA 6.18 WHIP 1.44 IP 115 BB 43 K 139 View Profile

The Dodgers have had their rotation depth compromised by injuries. At the moment, they're without Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Ryan Pepiot. They also recently traded Noah Syndergaard to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for infielder Amed Rosario.

Lynn is owed approximately $6 million the rest of this season plus a $1 million buyout of his $18 million club option for next year. It is likely the White Sox paid down some of that money to facilitate the trade. According to The Athletic, the Dodgers were on Lynn's 10-team no-trade list, so he would have to approve the trade to Los Angeles.

Kelly, 35, would be joining the Dodgers for the second time. In 31 games this season he had compiled a 4.97 ERA (90 ERA+) and a 3.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio. It's worth noting that Kelly's strikeout-to-walk ratio would represent a new career-high if he's able to sustain it the rest of the season.

For the White Sox, this would be the continuation of what's become a busy trade deadline. Earlier this week, they sent two other veteran right-handers, in Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López, packing to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a pair of prospects.